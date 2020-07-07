Red flags of corruption raised by the AG continue to be ignored by the ANC

Last week's report by auditor-general Kimi Makwetu was a clear indication that myriad challenges are apparent in the public sector regarding implementation of anti- corruption measures to punish political leadership.

Provincial heads of departments and municipal managers do not suffer any consequences for noncompliance.

Expressing his disgust, Makwetu said: "We remain concerned that only 2% of the municipalities are fully complying. This is in spite of all the reporting we have done in this area, the red flags we raised, and the many recommendations we have made. Uncompetitive and unfair procurement . and inadequate management were common."

Lack of proper supply chain management has resulted in irregular expenditure increasing to R32.06bn from the R25.2bn reported last year.

However, the report by auditor-general (AG) was the first of its kind since the Public Audit Amendment Act came into effect on April 1 last year, giving the auditor-general extended power to act on corruption and abuse of funds. He said that only nine selected municipalities had been audited in terms of the amended act this year.

The truth is that parliament has created institutions to act on corruption and abuse of funds but no action has been taken against the culprits. Chapter 9 institutions were created to watchdog over the way taxpayers' money is spent but they have no powers to impose punitive measures where they find wrong. The can only make recommendations which are often not implemented.