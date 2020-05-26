Tshwane out to recover R1bn lost in deals gone wrong

The City of Tshwane will be launching a legal bid to recover public funds amounting to around R1bn which were lost in deals in which wrongdoing has been uncovered.

This was announced by the city's administrator Mpho Nawa in an interview with Sowetan as he unpacked some of the forensic investigations which had been recently completed.

"Investigations have been completed on expenditure with a value of R1.14bn, R996m of this has been recommended for legal recovery and post investigation," Nawa said.

"The city is looking at the legal recovery of completed cases of about R4bn in value with the critical challenge being the lack of post investigation capacity."

Nawa's 10-man team which included former City of Joburg mayor Mavela Dlamini, who took over as acting municipal manager, were appointed to take over the running of Tshwane after the Gauteng provincial executive placed the embattled metro under administration. This came after the city had been without an adjusted budget, city manager, mayor and had on numerous occasions been unable to convene a council meeting.