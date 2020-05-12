Improved audit outcome for water and sanitation - but AG still concerned

The water and sanitation department attained an unqualified audit outcome for the 2018/19 financial year - its first in four years and just its second in 15 years.

The achievement rang hollow, however, as MPs heard that in the year under review the department incurred R16.5bn in irregular expenditure.

“We commend the department for having implemented certain measures, at least to be able to deal with their financial statement matters, but then they still have some significant findings in terms of compliance and of performance information that they should deal with in order for them to progress to be clean,” said Andries Sekgetho, an official from the auditor-general's office who was briefing parliament's water and sanitation committee on Tuesday.

Irregular expenditure is incurred in contravention of key legislation - while goods may be delivered, prescribed processes would not have been followed.