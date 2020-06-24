Fathers can't afford to celebrate a day 'off' until violence in our society stops

Father's Day is usually a blissful day, centred on celebration of fathers. In a country with households hugely run by single mothers, those with fathers present in their lives count themselves as being the luckier ones.

As a father myself, who has never met his own biological father, Father's Day is usually a bittersweet day for me. As I observe my children grow older, seeing them become all they've desired for themselves, I release a sigh of relief because it means even without a dad as a direct frame of reference, I was able to raise children I am proud of. I can now safely say, I wouldn't have done anything differently in the way their mother and I have raised them.

But in the same breath, I cannot stop and wonder how it would've been to have that sounding board to help me make sense of fatherhood and the challenges that come with it - someone that was my biological father.

Unfortunately, this is a story far too many people can relate to. Many of us have had to be fathered by multiple, gracious men who were neighbours, older colleagues or uncles but played the role of a father at different points in our lives.

This Father's Day was not difficult to celebrate because of it being bittersweet in terms of my own experience but because, I thought, with everything that is happening in our country, can I really afford to celebrate Father's Day? In fact, can all men afford to celebrate it? Many may think it is unfair to suggest we should not be celebrating due to femicide, rape and abuse of children.