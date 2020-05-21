Unmarried fathers should be allowed to register children's birth, court rules

They were acting on behalf of a SA National Defence Force soldier who met, and fell in love with a Congolese woman while posted on a peacekeeping mission in her country. They married according to customary law in the DRC.

She, along with their two children, came to SA on a visitors permit in 2015, where she gave birth to their third child.

Despite the fact that the child was born in SA and the father was South African, Home Affairs refused to register the birth because the mother was “undocumented”.

In the high court in 2018, acting judge Apla Bodlani declined to declare the sections of the act unconstitutional. Instead, he ordered amendments to the wording of some of the regulations.

LRC was happy with Judge Bodlani’s ruling. In a statement at the time, it said it was a victory for single fathers trying to register births when the mother is foreign and undocumented or absent or had abandoned the children.

But the Centre for Child Law was intent on overturning section 10, which does not make provision for a child to receive their father’s surname or details of their father on their birth certificate without the mother’s involvement.

Home Affairs did not oppose the appeal.

Judge Sunil Rugunanan, who penned the appeal judgment, said the case affected vulnerable members of society and “a multitude of child cases” born to unmarried fathers. He said children without birth certificates were “invisible” and were effectively denied support and assistance necessary for their positive growth and development, including education and access to social grants.

“The numerous cases in the (centre’s) papers evokes empathy if one comprehends the extent to which lack of birth registration exacerbates marginalisation,” said the judge.