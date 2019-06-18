Fathers' Day is a reminder about state of fatherlessness

Fathers' Day at the weekend came as a stark reminder that millions of mothers will continue to be celebrated on this day given the extent of fatherlessness in SA.

I don't want to make the mistake of ignoring the consequences of apartheid for this anomaly.

Lest we forget, fathers were forced to work far from their families. This broke many families, setting in a state of dysfunctionality in many of them.

This is one of the main cruelties of apartheid: breaking the core of society that is the family.

Although we can't undo the injustices of the past overnight, we have to be intentional about our approaches. How do we then heal and rebuild the core of our society?

Twenty-five years into democracy, we must start showing progress in rebuilding our families. But we are not. The sad truth is that broken fathers give birth to broken sons. Broken fathers raise broken sons.

Broken sons will become broken fathers. It will be a vicious cycle of broken sons and fathers.