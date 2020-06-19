Absent fathers make Fathers' Day an occasion that reopens emotional scars

There is one word that I have never used in my life, that is the word "tata" meaning father in my mother tongue.

As we celebrate Father's Day on Sunday, I took a moment to reflect on this special day. I first celebrated it six years ago after my son was born; before then it had no meaning to me.

My parents had me out of wedlock and I was raised by my mother. She did a great job raising me and my two siblings, showering us with love. I never felt the absence of a second parent.

Not even once did I question why my dad did not live with us partly because it was also kind of normal in my community. I could count on one hand houses with fathers in my street.

I met dad for the first time as a five-year-old girl, and the next time he was in a casket when I attended his funeral four years later.

My childhood was normal, nothing out of the ordinary. I went on to obtain my first qualification on record time and secured employment.

And, I had always thought that I turned out OK, until I had my son and developed a relationship with his paternal grandparents.

I got on well with his grandmother but whenever I spoke to his grandfather it was awkward, and I could not address him as "dad" or "father" instead I'd say "Sir".