Men march against GBV

Instead of celebrating Father's Day with loved ones, some men took to the streets to protests against gender-based violence (GBV). Men from different walks of life took a stand, saying they cannot be celebrated as fathers due to the many gruesome murders of women that have happened over the past few weeks.

One group, under a new organisation formed just 10 days ago called Act Now, drove from Nasrec, Johannesburg, to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, in protest against GBV.

At the Union Buildings, they submitted a memorandum of demands to Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, minister of women, youth and people with disabilities. Another protest was led by the MK Military Veterans Association in Soweto.

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube, the interim spokesperson of Act Now, said the demonstration was perfectly timed.

"We cannot be celebrated as fathers when men are committing some of the most horrendous crimes ever seen. We felt we have to stand up, add our voice and start the fight. We must end gender-based violence, at least in our lifetime. Like in film, it starts with words. Words influence action and action becomes a habit and the habit ultimately transforms character. We need to rewrite that script..."