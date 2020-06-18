Why must it be so dangerous to be a woman in SA?

When President Cyril Ramaphosa took a bold stance against gender-based violence (GBV) a year ago after the untimely killing of a young student from Cape Town, Uyinene Mrwetyana, I thought finally! Finally our men will stand up and take notice, not only that but that they would join in on the fight. I thought that fathers, uncles and brothers would be at the forefront of this new war and protect women. But that has not happened unfortunately.

This despite the billion of rands that has been raised to tackle this monstrosity and the setting up of the GBV council within the presidency, very little has changed in the lives of ordinary women on the streets and within the confines of their dwellings.

Despite the march to parliament in last year that sought to demonstrate the dire situation created by GBV, nothing has changed. Parents continue to mourn the loss of their daughters, schoolmates experience the trauma of the loss of a classmate that has been raped and killed and colleagues battle to chart a new path after one of their own has been murdered by their partner/spouse.

Again I ask, senzeni na? Why are we dying at the hands of those that we love and care for? Statistics paint a harrowing picture where over fifty percent of the women killed in this country succumb to death at the hands of men that they know or have a personal relationship with.

Despite my initial fears sparked by the lockdown, I could never in my wildest dream predict that within the first few weeks that over 1,000 cases of GBV would've been opened around the country's police stations.

As if that wasn't sufficient, a shock revelation of the dire existence of women we have to now contend with the slaughter of heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule. She was found stabbed and hanging from a tree, this apparently was a befitting punishment for an argument she had had with her boyfriend.

Nothing that I have dealt with previously has prepared me for what happened to Tshegofatso and believe me when I say I have seen a special brand of cruelty against women in my lifetime.

Not the boxer 'Baby Lee' who was shot dead by her boyfriend, not the beautiful Karabo Mokoena and not even the chilling murder at the post office in Cape Town of Uyinene would've prepared me for a young pregnant woman being stabbed and hanged.

Who do we speak to in order to answer the question, senzeni na as women?

*Lebo Keswa is a businesswoman and she writes in her personal capacity