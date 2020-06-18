'Someone she knew wanted Tshegofatso Pule dead'

The man who appeared in court for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule, has allegedly revealed to police details of how he planned and executed her murder with the help of a person known to her.

According to a police statement seen by Sowetan he told investigators that he was promised R70,000 for the murder of the mother-to-be.

Sowetan has established that Muzikayise Malephane, 31, allegedly planned Pule's murder and had tried killing her a month ago but was unsuccessful.

Malephane was allegedly promised R70,000 to kill Pule by someone known to her.

The murder was planned by the two of them. Police are yet to make the arrest of the second suspect.

In the failed attempt on Pule's life last month, Malephane and the other party set up a false interview in Mondeor, Johannesburg, where Pule was supposed to be kidnapped and killed had she turned up. She did not.

The two then hatched another plan.

"On the day of her murder (June 4), both suspects arranged an Uber ride for the victim to be picked up and [taken] to a flat in Florida," the statement reads.

"Then both suspects started an argument with the victim, while driving and as a result the other party allegedly took out a sharp object and stabbed the victim several times.

"They then proceeded to [bushes in] Durban Deep, hanged her with a rope on the tree and left her helpless."