It's enough now, stop the killings
It is a disgrace that in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when everybody should be directing their energy towards fighting it, SA finds itself with femicide - a scourge that refuses to go away.
The past week alone several women were killed, by men who were supposed to love and protect them. Naledi Phangindawo was assaulted and hacked with an axe by a man known to her.
The killer handed himself to the police after the incident in Mossel Bay. A heavily pregnant Soweto woman, Tshegofatso Pule, was found hanging on a tree with stab wounds on her body. The killer is still at large.
Another victim was an unidentified 45-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape who was stabbed to death. Her boyfriend has been arrested. Then the body of Sanele Mfaba was discovered with stab wounds in Soweto on Friday.
A 27-year-old woman's body was found alongside her seven-year-old daughter in Balhar, Cape Town. She had been stabbed several times and her partner was arrested.
Today we are reporting on two women whose bodies were found at their boyfriends' homes, separately, at the weekend. One of them was a 25-year-old woman whose body was found with stab wounds under a bed in Daveyton, East Rand. The remains were decomposing. The other one was killed during an argument with her partner in neighbouring Etwatwa. The man has been arrested.
These are just a few cases which get media attention. Many women get killed and their cases hardly get a mention. All the women listed above join a long list on which there are the likes of Karabo Mokoena, Bongeka Phungula and Popi Qwabe, just to name a few.
In 2018 thousands of women marched to the Union Buildings in protest against the slaughter.
In response the government called a national gender-based violence and femicide summit where President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged the establishment of specialised courts to target femicide and woman abuse. There was also a commitment to establish shelters for GBV victims.
We also have to relook at how we raise boys, they need to know they do not own girls. Let us treat children equally so that no gender feels superior to the other, that will ensure the next generation does not face the shame of our men killing women and children.
