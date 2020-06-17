It's enough now, stop the killings

It is a disgrace that in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic when everybody should be directing their energy towards fighting it, SA finds itself with femicide - a scourge that refuses to go away.

The past week alone several women were killed, by men who were supposed to love and protect them. Naledi Phangindawo was assaulted and hacked with an axe by a man known to her.

The killer handed himself to the police after the incident in Mossel Bay. A heavily pregnant Soweto woman, Tshegofatso Pule, was found hanging on a tree with stab wounds on her body. The killer is still at large.

Another victim was an unidentified 45-year-old woman from the Eastern Cape who was stabbed to death. Her boyfriend has been arrested. Then the body of Sanele Mfaba was discovered with stab wounds in Soweto on Friday.

A 27-year-old woman's body was found alongside her seven-year-old daughter in Balhar, Cape Town. She had been stabbed several times and her partner was arrested.