President Cyril Ramaphosa is 'deeply disturbed' by gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is deeply disturbed by the recent increase in the number of young women murdered across the country.

In his weekly newsletter, dedicated to the youth this week, Ramaphosa called for the eradication of gender-based violence (GBV).

His newsletter comes as the country is again facing incidents of gender-based violence, highlighted by the murder of eight-months-pregnant Tshegofatso Pule two weeks ago. Her body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, with multiple stab wounds.

"Like all South Africans, I have been deeply disturbed by a surge over the past few days in the murder of young women at the hands of men.

"These are shocking acts of inhumanity that have no place in our society," said Ramaphosa.

He said youth-led civic activism, awareness-raising and peer counselling were vital tools in the efforts to eradicate GBV from society.

"At the same time, we must strengthen our justice system, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book, bail and parole conditions are tightened and that those sentenced to life spend the rest of their lives behind bars," he said.

Ramaphosa said while curbing GBV needed society-wide action, his call was on young men in particular to take up the struggle against gender-based violence.

"Unless we end the war that is being waged against South African women, the dream of a new society will remain elusive. Those of us who were part of student movements during the apartheid era are often asked what we think of the young people of today.