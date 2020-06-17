What Floyd moment do we need to contain gender-based violence scourge?

Anele Mdoda made a very interesting statement. The other day she asked: "I wonder who our George Floyd as South African women will be. A brutal death of one woman where even men will hit the streets and say enough. I am sad that a pregnant woman hanging from a tree is not that moment. Maybe it too needs to be caught on camera."

This statement is loaded with a lot of what is wrong with our country. This statement speaks to society's - particularly men's - inability to come together with women, centre and wholly address the plight of women in relation to gender-based violence.

In addition to this, Mdoda's statement made me think of how desensitised we may be when coming to violence against women and children.

I say this because, how has our country not come to a total standstill after the killing of a pregnant woman? How is this country moving on and still functioning? Like Mdoda said, if this case and the multiple brutal killings have not stirred us enough to bring this country to a standstill, I am scared for women and children in SA. I am worried if anything will ever rile us up enough to act.

How many more must be raped? How many more must have their lives prematurely ended? Ended even before they even take their very first breath, as in the case of Pule's unborn baby? If the inability of a baby to live even one day without facing violence is not an indictment on us, I do not know what is.

I think in SA we have had enough brutal "moments" akin to that of George Floyd. I think women have protested, spoken, written, and shone the light enough on their plight in this country. Women have exhausted all avenues.

What they have not been met with, is the same vigour and dedication.