Suspect in Tshegofatso Pule's murder refuses to apply for bail, back in court next week

The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule appeared in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Wednesday afternoon but refused to apply for bail.

Muzikayise Malephane, 31, appeared for less than three minutes before court following his arrest this week. Dressed in a black jacket and black jeans, Malephane sat looking down as throng of photographers took their time taking his pictures at close range before the proceedings began.

Malephane kept the cap of his jacket covering his head as he tried to hide his face from many journalists who took turns taking his pictures. The media, security, police and the NPA spent the entire lunch time trying to figure out how they would accommodate many journalists that turned out for the case. Even when magistrate John Baloyi walked into the room there were still a lot of people outside. He requested court staff which was not working at the time to leave the room.

Malephane never raised his head before the magistrate entered the courtroom. He kept holding to a beanie which he used to hide his face as he constantly wept during the court proceedings.

“It is a Schedule Six matter. You have a right to apply for bail. This means if you want to be released on bail you have to make a bail application,” Baloyi said.

He had no lawyer present and took Legal Aid, which was offered to him. But Malephane declined the opportunity to apply for bail. He was not asked to plead.