Post Covid-19 era offers us chance to create inclusive economy

Among the many extraordinary moments in the ANC's long history was the release of Nelson Mandela in 1990 and the liberation of SA in 1994.

The first occasion signalled the final dash towards freedom, while the second created the possibility of transforming the state from a slave master to the guardian of human dignity.

The time of Covid-19 could be another landmark if fully seized.

Mandela represented high ethical qualities, exuded lofty moral rectitude, and the people trusted the ANC governing team to chart a liberating and economically transformative agenda.

But the old order and its allies had a different agenda: give up the reins of government but fortify their grip on the economic status quo.