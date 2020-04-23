Covid-19 data to show way forward on lockdown, says advisor

The remaining few days will be crucial in determining how the government approaches the systemic easing of the lockdown at the end of April.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he will today announce plans on the gradual reopening of the economy after five weeks of lockdown.

According to Professor Koleka Mlisana, the chairperson of laboratory testing committee of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory panel, the data being collected will determine how the partial lifting should be undertaken and how the country moves on post the lockdown.

"They (remaining days) are really critical. Firstly, to allow us the data that we need to make the decisions, because then from these we then can see where are the hotspots and then it's going to give us enough to actually say, 'Okay, here are the hotspots, here are the low risk areas' and therefore be able to say how [we] can manage [the lockdown]," said Mlisana.

"Even economically, what are the areas where people can still continue to work from home and be productive. Do we then say continue doing and we can actually say no anybody who is above 65 years old must remain at home? All those things will be determined by the numbers that we get in the next few days."

As the government is also looking into reopening schools, the remaining days would help them determine how safe pupils would be.

Mlisana said that the data they currently have was not enough to make a conclusive decision as the number of infected children was still low.

"So, by the time a decision is made we probably would have gathered enough information to see how the virus behaves," she said.