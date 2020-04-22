Concerns that Ramaphosa's R500-bn Covid-19 relief fund might be looted

After President Cyril Ramaphosa this week unveiled that government would be rolling out half-a-trillion rand social and economic relief package, concerns have been raised that some of the money might end up in corrupt hands at the expense of poor households.

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu said a number of business leaders he has already spoken to about the R500bn fund, earmarked for the poor and struggling businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown period, were worried some of the funds would be looted.

"When you look at social media, the biggest concern is that this money might suffer the same fate as other big projects where the corrupt loot money. But in this case, it may not happen, depending on how sharp are government systems," said Zungu.

He advised that the office of auditor-general and National Treasury be involved in the distribution of the funds, ensuring there is "accountability right upfront and checks and balances to minimise any possibility of corruption".