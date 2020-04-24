Living with the fear of losing their homes to demolitions

Busi Nhlapo held her head in her hands when the Red Ants began demolishing her neighbour's house in Lakeview informal settlement in Lawley, south of Johannesburg.

Nhlapo knew by then that her one-bedroom home with a tiled roof, which she says cost her R90,000, was next in line.

"They passed my home and went to my neighbour. They asked him to remove the car from his garage and he did so.

"They then demolished the formal structure. It was really sad to see that happening. The men then came towards my property. I closed my eyes, put my hands on my head because I was convinced they were going to demolish my house," she told Sowetan.

"When they saw me do that they pretended to be coming inside the yard and then turned away. They laughed at me and told me they would be coming back on Thursday.

"I am scared of what may happen to all my investment if indeed these people come back. I have no parents or anywhere else to go. This is my only home."

Nhlapo said she bought land in the area in 2018.