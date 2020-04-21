South Africa

AfriForum court challenge over 'racist' Covid-19 aid postponed to next week

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 21 April 2020 - 15:50
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says the tourism department’s racial requirements for Covid-19 aid amounts to unfair discrimination and is unconstitutional.
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says the tourism department’s racial requirements for Covid-19 aid amounts to unfair discrimination and is unconstitutional.
Image: Deaan Vivier/Gallo Images

AfriForum's legal challenge to the race criteria used to determine which businesses score state-sponsored Covid-19 relief bailouts, has been postponed to next week.

The Pretoria high court on Tuesday ruled that the organisation's urgent application for review against the department of tourism’s use of race as a benchmark for the awarding of Covid-19 relief to tourism enterprises be heard on April 28.

This follows an agreement reached on Monday by AfriForum and the department of tourism.

The parties also agreed that AfriForum’s application would be heard together with a similar application made by Solidarity.

AfriForum hauls tourism minister to court over 'racist' Covid-19 relief aid

Contentious lobby group AfriForum has hauled the department of tourism to court in an urgent bid to overturn race criteria which determine which ...
News
6 days ago

“The ruling further determines that the department undertakes that no decisions regarding the awarding of relief would be made before the court had ruled thereon,” said AfriForum in a statement.

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel has welcomed the department’s undertaking to halt any decisions about the racially driven Covid-19 relief programme pending a court ruling.

“It is important that the court sees that both employees and employers will be negatively affected by the racial benchmarks in Covid-19 relief. AfriForum and Solidarity’s applications will ensure that both of these perspectives are placed before the court,” said Kriel.

In its court papers, AfriForum said it had requested that the application be handled on an urgent basis, “seeing as the department will now already decide on a weekly basis which tourism enterprises will be helped”.

According to Kriel, the fund now has R200m.

Included in its application are various case studies with the court papers of business enterprises that are being disadvantaged by the requirements.

'Government not doing enough to save black-owned small businesses,' says Black Business Council

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu has expressed concern over government’s inadequate facilities to support SMMEs which are likely to ...
Business
2 days ago

“It is disgraceful that the government has decided to misuse assistance to struggling enterprises to promote a race-based agenda, even in a time where everyone in the country needs to stand together against the mutual enemy — Covid-19,” said Kriel.

He said the department’s racial requirements amounted to unfair discrimination and were unconstitutional.

“The expressed aim of the department’s fund is to offer assistance to tourism enterprises that are being adversely affected by Covid-19.

“Seeing as everyone, regardless of their race, is being adversely affected by Covid-19, the department cannot use Section 9(2) of the constitution, which justifies correction of discrimination from the past, as justification for discriminating assistance against the consequences of Covid-19,” Kriel said.

Business call for more repo rate cuts to save economy from effects of Covid-19 pandemic

The Reserve Bank will have to make another and more significant intervention amid fears that between one and three million jobs will be lost in the ...
Business
2 days ago

Johannesburg pub turns to crowdfunding to keep staff afloat

The Jolly Roger, a pub in Parkhurst, northern Johanessburg, raised R109,000 by April 20 through a crowdfunding drive to pay staff during the lockdown ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
One World: Together At Home Special to Celebrate COVID-19 Workers
X