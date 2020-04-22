Something good might come out of the coronavirus pandemic

I hope our African leaders will learn that it can't be business as usual, they will in fact learn that it's critical to continually increase and enhance capacity of their own countries so that it is not them who solely benefit because they have access to resources and can thus place the masses they are leading on the back burner.

Our president, who has been doing remarkably well when it comes to this crisis, is well-placed to be the one to urge African leaders to change, reflect and do some introspection on recognising their failures and how they can come back from them and ensure they advance and not regress post Covid-19.

He is not only well-placed as the African Union chair, but he is also being internationally lauded for the manner in which our country has responded to Covid-19. In our everyday conversations we speak about how leaders are removed from reality because they do not use the same services we use.

If they were within the communities their constituencies are found in, using the same pit toilets, the same communal taps/tanks, the same overcrowded hospitals and schools, would we be presented with a different scenario? It is deeply angering that we have to think of what it would take for leaders to act in the best interests of people they lead.