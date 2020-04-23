Why the war on Covid-19 needed an extra 73 180 soldiers

Soldiers will now move beyond just enforcing the lockdown regulations on the streets with the additional personnel set to screen people on roadblocks, set up field hosptials and deliver water to communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed additonal 73 180 SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members on Tuesday to support government departments and to control border line to combat the spread of the coronavirus in all nine provinces until the end of June.

Yesterday, secretary of defence, Dr Sam Makhudu Gulube, briefed parliament's joint standing committee on defence about the latest deployment.

He said most of the deployed soldiers will now be assisting the department of health with the fight against Covid-19, pandemic through tasks such as quarantining civilians and delivering personal protective equipment (PPE) to those on the ground.