'Beggars can't be choosers' mentality an insult to poor

The Covid-19 national lockdown has had significant ramifications on the SA economy. The closing down of nonessential businesses has rendered millions of our people out of work. The most vulnerable of these are those who have already been in precarious employment.

They include, but are not limited to, street vendors, domestic workers and students who have now been forced to return home with little or no support.

This has created a situation in which many families are starving, and while the government has made a commitment to provide food relief and other forms of aid, the reality of the situation is that not everyone is receiving this assistance and, in most cases, it is coming in far too slowly and is inadequate.