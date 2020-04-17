Stay with one wife: Polygamists urged to avoid spreading Covid-19

"As part of the warning, men who have more than one wife must stay at one home and stop moving around because they might take the virus from one house to the other," Shongwe said.

"People must stay at home and adhere to the lockdown regulations. They must not keep moving around and spread the virus. This coronavirus will pass and people must know that."

The MEC thanked the ECG for the donation, saying the gesture would benefit the needy in the province.

She said they were getting over 2,000 calls a day from people who neeed food parcels.