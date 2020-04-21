Older, richer people more supportive of Ramaphosa, poorer not so much

The survey was conducted through cellphones and the internet, with no cost to participants. It went live on April 13 and data was downloaded on April 18.

Analysis is based on 5,481 completed questionnaires. Findings have been weighted to match Stats SA data on race, education and age, and can be regarded as broadly representative of the population at large.

The key findings demonstrate that 73% believe that Ramaphosa is doing a good job, with only 4% saying he is doing a bad job.

By contrast, only 25% think their councillors are doing a good job, with 24% saying they are doing a bad job.

The survey also found that 43% of South Africans support the lockdown with its current level of restrictions, 37% support amendments to the regulations, and only 5% are opposed to the lockdown.

It found that the lockdown has caused considerable financial and emotional distress.

As much as 66% of those surveyed are struggling to pay for their expenses, and 28% have gone to bed hungry, while 18% also said that someone else in their household has experienced this.

"This is clearly an area requiring a broad-based and sustained emergency response by government and civil society organisations in the coming weeks," the study said.