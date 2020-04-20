Court tells Cape Town to return seized building material to 'illegal land occupiers'

“The city claimed that the structures were empty and that is a lie,” said Gqum. “There were items such as cupboards, fridges and beds inside. They broke them. They demolished the structures while you were inside. They don’t care about the people.”

Fellow resident Nyameka Mantambo said: “We feel very happy that the court allowed us to stay here. This will allow our children to have a roof over their heads because we are suffering. We are just happy about this development.”

Parliament has raised concern over municipalities’ decisions to evict land invaders during the lockdown. In a statement at the weekend, Machwene Semenya, the chairperson of the portfolio committee on human settlements, water and sanitation, said she had “concerns over alleged evictions carried out by municipalities in Durban, Lawley in Johannesburg and in Cape Town”.