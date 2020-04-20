An example for Africa as SA's infection rate drops from 42% to 4%, says presidency official

The international community is faced with an invisible enemy that has claimed the lives of many people, wounded some souls, changed our perceptions about life and devastated most economic systems.

For some people, the challenges coronavirus has created for humankind are a symbol of the end of times, and there is a need for humanity to repent for sins and turn to the Saviour. For others, the invisible enemy presents us with a time to ask relevant scientific questions, conduct medical research and implement regulations that will curb the pandemic.

The South African government, as an epitome of democracy, is able to unite both schools of thought through a comprehensive approach to dealing with the pandemic. All diseases and viruses have a social impact and affect everyone.

The lesson the government learnt from the HIV/Aids epidemic is that a narrow approach towards dealing with any disease or virus can lead to a higher mortality rate, stagnant economic growth and hindered social cohesion.

A narrow approach is evident when policymakers focus only on one aspect in the fight against a particular disease or virus. This can include allowing people to live their normal lifestyles while medical practitioners and scientists focus on medical research and finding a cure.