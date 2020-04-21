Tembisa councillor, pastors accused of taking donated food parcels for themselves

An initiative meant to help the poor with food has been tainted by allegations that a Tembisa councillor wanted to take the parcels for himself.

There was commotion yesterday when Somali, Ethiopian and Bangladesh spaza shop owners arrived in the area to donate 150 food parcels at Vusimuzi section of the township.

The community got angry as the parcels were handed over to ward 90 councillor Hendrick Selwane and several pastors who were also accused of taking the food parcels for their own friends and families. Community member Sipho Mkhabela said they knew nothing about the donations and questioned how the councillor and the pastors identified beneficiaries.

"The business people are doing a brilliant initiative but what we are against is political leaders going behind our backs to receive parcels from shop owners. If this was an open charity event they would have called the community and given those who deserve the parcels in public, not to private individuals who load the groceries into their vehicles,” said Mkhabela.