Society just doesn't want to hear women cry rape

The public debate over the charge of rape singer Lady Zamar registered against fellow musician Sjava has once again exposed society's unwillingness to unlearn toxic notions around rape and gender-based violence (GBV).

I think unwillingness is the correct term to use in this instance because women, activists and various organisations have for years tried to break down the finer details and holistic understanding on the intricacies and the sensitivities that one should have in mind when coming to all issues of GBV.

This has been done via panels, in churches, in marches and in shutdowns. But the same issues persist when a woman speaks out on being sexually violated; to this day they are questioned, ridiculed and painted as an obsessed, vengeful lover.

Lady Zamar's story has been questioned because the sequence of events does not make "sense" to some onlookers. Well, I am here to tell you that, it does not have to make sense to you and I. A rape occurring and people going on to date does not discredit the victim's survivor's initial violation.

Victims of any form of abuse go through numerous processes that can result in them choosing to stay in the relationship. It could be for economic reasons; it could be pure love and hoping your partner will change. How many of us have given our loved ones chances after they have wronged us? But somehow, we cannot empathise with Lady Zamar.

Like many victims who speak out, Lady Zamar has been painted as an obsessed, bitter ex-girlfriend. People have gone as far as leaking unrelated, nonsensical tapes of a conversation between the pair - a conversation that is about songs has somehow been linked to this case - and then we wonder why women do not speak out.