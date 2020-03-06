Sjava's Miss Mpumalanga pageant performance cancelled

Another blow for award-winning musician Sjava as organisers of Miss Mpumalanga cancelled his performance for pageant's 2020 edition on April 18 in Mbombela.

In a statement, Mzimari Productions which organises the beauty pageant, said their decision was inspired by their stand against gender-based violence.

CEO Gugu Nyarenda on Friday also indicated that they have also written to the musician’s management to inform them about the cancellation of Sjava’s performance.

“In the event of the widely publicised allegations of rape charges being brought against the artist, Sjava, by Lady Zamar as alleged in national newspapers and television stations across the country and beyond, Mzimari Productions is obliged to issue an intent to cancel his performance at our event because of the seriousness of the allegations attached to the accusations.

"These allegations impede against our company objections which amongst others is to develop the girl-child educationally, socially, emotionally and it also espouses to protect them against perpetrators of the much avowed “blesser-blessee” relationships that have destroyed the future livelihoods of young women across the country and beyond,” said Nyarenda.