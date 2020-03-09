SABC to continue playing Sjava's music
The SABC will continue to play Sjava's music on its various radio and television channels uninterrupted amid allegations of rape.
The public broadcaster has told Sowetan it will first let the law take its course in Sjava's case before it reaches a decision over boycotting his music.
Last week, organisations such as the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, Cape Town International Jazz Festival and Miss Mpumalanga immediately cut ties with the Umama singer.
The numerous withdrawals come after organisers learnt of the rape case opened against Sjava by former girlfriend and musician Lady Zamar last week.
"The SABC respects the rule of law and believes that any allegations levelled against anyone should follow the due process of the law," acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.
"Thus at this stage, it is premature for the SABC to take any decision regarding broadcasting Sjava's music."
In the week that the news broke between February 29 and Friday, his music didn't see a massive drop, according to the official Radio Monitor.
Radio Monitor is the official standard that captures airplay data and analysis in over 170 radio stations and 25 TV channels in SA.
Rapper K.O's latest single Flight School featuring Sjava sits on number nine on the chart. It has been played 99 times across 38 stations.
The song dropped from number seven last week.
Sjava's solo single, Linda, is not far away at number 11 - rising one spot from number 12 the week before. The song was played 36 times across 19 stations.
Sjava denied sexually assaulting the Collide singer.
"I did not rape her [Lady Zamar]. Ngithe mina [I said] I would follow legal processes to protect myself," Sjava wrote.
