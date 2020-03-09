SABC to continue playing Sjava's music

The SABC will continue to play Sjava's music on its various radio and television channels uninterrupted amid allegations of rape.

The public broadcaster has told Sowetan it will first let the law take its course in Sjava's case before it reaches a decision over boycotting his music.

Last week, organisations such as the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, Cape Town International Jazz Festival and Miss Mpumalanga immediately cut ties with the Umama singer.

The numerous withdrawals come after organisers learnt of the rape case opened against Sjava by former girlfriend and musician Lady Zamar last week.

"The SABC respects the rule of law and believes that any allegations levelled against anyone should follow the due process of the law," acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said.

"Thus at this stage, it is premature for the SABC to take any decision regarding broadcasting Sjava's music."