'I did not rape Lady Zamar'

The DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards is still not ready to make an announcement on whether top nominee Sjava will participate in the awards ceremony next week following rape allegations against him.

Yesterday, MultiChoice Group senior manager for communications, Benedict Maaga, confirmed to Sowetan that they were in the middle of discussions over Sjava's involvement in the awards ceremony and a decision will be made public in "due course".

However, the pay channel opted to yesterday announce musicians set to perform at the awards next week at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.

These include DJ Zinhle, Master KG, Semi Tee, Kammu Dee and Miano.

Meanwhile, Sjava has for the first time responded to rape allegations levelled against him by musician and ex-girlfriend Lady Zamar.

In the lengthy written statement, he vehemently denied sexually assaulting the Collide singer.

"I did not rape her [Lady Zamar]," Sjava wrote.

"People are saying that I made empty threats to take her to court after her allegations last year. Ngithe mina [I said] last year I would follow legal processes to protect myself.

"This was not a threat. It's something that anyone would do to protect themselves if they are accused of doing something that is not true."