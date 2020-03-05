Sjava stripped of DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards nominations
The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards have stripped Sjava of his two nominations amid allegations of rape.
Pay channel MultiChoice confirmed to Sowetan LIVE on Thursday morning.
The announcement comes after the Umama singer was also removed from the Cape Town International Jazz Festival line-up.
He was nodded at the awards for favourite musician competing against Sho Madjozi, Prince Kaybee, King Monada and Dr Tumi.
His song Umama was also up for Song of the Year. The awards planned to have Sjava performing on the night and have now also cancelled his performance.
“The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards has decided to withdraw the nomination of local artist Jabulani Hadebe popularly known as Sjava, from this year’s awards,” said Reggy Moalusi, executive head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice South Africa.
“This as a result of an ongoing investigation into the local performer by the authorities.
“The decision to remove Sjava’s eligibility, including cancelling his performance at the awards is not one that has been made lightly, but we believe is in the best interest of all parties concerned.”
His withdrawal came after organisers learnt of the case of rape that was opened against him by former girlfriend and musician Lady Zamar.
The awards will take place on Saturday March 14, at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg.
Hosted by Minnie Dlamini-Jones, performers on the night will include Makhadzi, DJ Zinhle, Master KG, Semi Tee, Kammu Dee and Miano.
Stars such as Bonang Matheba, Somizi Mhlongo, Moshe Ndiki, Percy Tau, Anele Mdoda and DJ Fresh are nominated.
In the lengthy statement released on Monday, he vehemently denied sexually assaulting the Collide singer.
“I did not rape her [Lady Zamar],” Sjava wrote.
“People are saying that I made empty threats to take her to court after her allegations last year. Ngithe mina [I said] last year I would follow legal processes to protect myself.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.