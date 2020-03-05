Sjava stripped of DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards nominations

The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards have stripped Sjava of his two nominations amid allegations of rape.

Pay channel MultiChoice confirmed to Sowetan LIVE on Thursday morning.

The announcement comes after the Umama singer was also removed from the Cape Town International Jazz Festival line-up.

He was nodded at the awards for favourite musician competing against Sho Madjozi, Prince Kaybee, King Monada and Dr Tumi.

His song Umama was also up for Song of the Year. The awards planned to have Sjava performing on the night and have now also cancelled his performance.

“The DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards has decided to withdraw the nomination of local artist Jabulani Hadebe popularly known as Sjava, from this year’s awards,” said Reggy Moalusi, executive head of corporate affairs at MultiChoice South Africa.

“This as a result of an ongoing investigation into the local performer by the authorities.

“The decision to remove Sjava’s eligibility, including cancelling his performance at the awards is not one that has been made lightly, but we believe is in the best interest of all parties concerned.”