Cape Town International Jazz Festival drops Sjava amid rape allegation

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 03 March 2020 - 11:10
Image: Oupa Bopape

Award-winning musician Sjava has been dropped from the Cape Town International Jazz Festival amid rape allegation.

Sjava was scheduled to perform at the festival on Saturday March 28 alongside big names such as Judith Sephuma, Aus Tebza, Abdukkah Ibrahim and PJ Morton.

“Over the last 20 years the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) has provided a platform to empower and showcase female artists,” festival director Billy Domingo said.

“Due to the serious nature of the allegation levelled against Sjava, the festival management has decided to cancel the artist’s performance at the 2020 festival.

“As the investigation is still ongoing, the festival is not in a position to comment further at this stage. Any changes to the festival line-up will be communicated in time.”

The festival’s decision comes after Sunday reports that a rape case against the Umama hit-maker was opened last November by a famous ex-girlfriend.

This year's festival takes place over two days, starting on Friday March 27.The Friday line-up features Lady Zamar, Lira, Samthing Soweto, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Earl Sweatshirt and more.

