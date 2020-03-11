Enhle's fashion label recognised in US
Celebrity fashion designer and actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is on top of her game after a rocky 2019.
Mlotshwa's newly founded fashion label Essie Apparel that launched in October continues to win her international recognition.
She was awarded Best Designer Collection at the weekend by Fashion Community Week in San Francisco, US.
Mlotshwa told Sowetan yesterday that the win gives her the stamp of approval that she has been waiting for as a fashion designer.
"I had put a lot of work and heart into the collection, so naturally I hoped that people, especially the local fashion community, would appreciate Essie Apparel and go on to consider it as a formidable emerging brand onto the scene," Mlotshwa said.
"What has truly overwhelmed me is the response from international community. I'm quite humbled and in awe of the reception."
Last year, Mlotshwa dominated headlines after news of her nasty divorce to international house music maestro DJ Black Coffee emerged. She said falling apart was never an option for her.
"You have to practice and manifest resilience in your life. Like a favourite cup or plate, people crack and may even break at times," Mlotshwa said.
"Unlike the cup, you can't throw yourself away and you shouldn't. Instead, you work to rise above your circumstances and relish in the blemishes and learn to turn the scars into art."
Mlotshwa confirmed that she will debut her second collection at SA Fashion Week at the end of April.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.