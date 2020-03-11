Enhle's fashion label recognised in US

Celebrity fashion designer and actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is on top of her game after a rocky 2019.

Mlotshwa's newly founded fashion label Essie Apparel that launched in October continues to win her international recognition.

She was awarded Best Designer Collection at the weekend by Fashion Community Week in San Francisco, US.

Mlotshwa told Sowetan yesterday that the win gives her the stamp of approval that she has been waiting for as a fashion designer.

"I had put a lot of work and heart into the collection, so naturally I hoped that people, especially the local fashion community, would appreciate Essie Apparel and go on to consider it as a formidable emerging brand onto the scene," Mlotshwa said.