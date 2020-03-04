MultiChoice weighing options on Sjava participation in DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

Musician Sjava could face more woes after the Cape Town International Jazz Festival cancelled his performance after he was accused of rape.

Sowetan has established that pay TV MultiChoice is weighing its options on Sjava participating in the upcoming DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

He is nominated for a favourite musician gong. MultiChoice publicist Ntabiseng Motsei said they were not ready to make an official statement on the matter and promised an announcement today.

Sowetan understands that the delay in making the decision was due to consultations between MultiChoice lawyers, production team involved in the awards and Sjava's management.

The awards ceremony will be held next week at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg. Sjava is one of the top nominees with two nominations for the awards.

Yesterday, organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival announced that they had pulled the plug on Sjava.

He was scheduled to perform in the event on March 28. His withdrawal came after organisers learnt of the case of rape that was opened against him by former girlfriend and musician Lady Zamar.