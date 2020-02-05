University of KwaZulu-Natal students' cause hurt by anarchy

We condemn acts of criminality displayed by protesters at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Students have a right to protest and voice their grievances against the institution or department.

However, burning down of buildings, as it has happened at UKZN, is a criminal offence, and those behind it must face the full might of the law.

The university had to suspend all classes yesterday, after a building that houses an exam centre and HIV support unit was set alight at the Howard College campus in Durban on Monday.

The same day, as the unrest spread to the university's other campuses, a section of a gymnasium and a mobile office at Westville, and a car at Edgewood were torched.

"The academic programme will resume on Monday, February 10. The decision to suspend academic activities was taken in the best interests of the university," spokesperson Ashton Bodrick was quoted saying.