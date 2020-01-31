No cause justifies use of violence

It is the start of the academic year at institutions of higher learning, and as is often the case, the period has been marked by student protests and the shutting down of several campuses.

This time students are demanding the scrapping of debts and to be allowed to register even if they owe universities.

These are reasonable demands, especially given the terrible state of our economy and the fact that the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has been slow in processing payments.

Ideally, no student should be prevented from getting education purely because they can't pay.

But we are disturbed by the manner in which some of the students have gone about demonstrating in support of their demands.

Marching and closing down campuses may be legitimate forms of protest, especially when students feel that their voices are not being heard by the institutions and the ministry of higher education.

However, the violence and the destruction of property that has accompanied the demonstrations in campuses such as the North West University and the University of KwaZulu-Natal must be condemned.