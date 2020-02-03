Use technology to save lives in learner transport system

When we were lamenting the Jansen story with a female colleague, she was gripped by instant fear and could not help but express her constant worry about the safely of her six-year-old who is on scholar transport.

Indeed, these events grip our collective consciousness with fear.

It's like South Africa has moved from apartheid to criminalheid.

Is there an end in sight to this new form of oppression?

Political will is all we need to solve this problem. Not the political will to catch every criminal mind and lock them up in jail before they could commit a crime, because this not practically attainable.

What is practically attainable, and is within our disposal, is technology.

Surely there is no reason why each bus or minibus transporting scholars cannot be equipped with either a biometric system or RFID (radio frequency identification) scanners where each child can scan themselves in and out of the bus with a finger print or a tag to monitor when they are picked up and dropped off on their way to and from school. Such a system can also send alerts to parents, keeping them informed of their children's whereabouts, and reporting exceptions to relevant authorities.