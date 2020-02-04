Protest-gripped UKZN calls off all lectures this week

The embattled University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) suspended lectures at all its campuses on Tuesday following a wave of fiery protests.

"In view of the ongoing disruptions, the University of KwaZulu-Natal has taken a decision to suspend with immediate effect the academic programme on all campuses until Friday February 7," said spokesperson Ashton Bodrick.

"The academic programme will resume on Monday February 10.

"The decision to suspend academic activities was taken in the best interests of the university," added Bodrick.

Fiery protests spread to the university’s Pietermaritzburg campus, where a guardhouse and a kitchen attached to a student examination hall went up in flames on Monday night. The exam hall itself did not catch fire.