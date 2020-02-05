Tete believes Lerena can win second world title

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena is not only capable of winning a second world title, but he also deserves a crack at one of the major titles from the four most respected sanctioning bodies.

This is the view of Lerena's compatriot Zolani Tete, who touted Lerena's ability to achieve this feat, provided he is given an opportunity to challenge any of the champions who reign in the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO divisions.

Lerena, the reigning IBO cruiserweight champion, bids for the sixth defence of his cruiserweight belt against former WBA champion Firat Aslan in Germany on Saturday. The left-hander is rated No 2 by the WBA and third by the IBF.