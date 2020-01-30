ANC calls for calm as violent protests continue at embattled KZN varsity

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has appealed for calm after a week of student protests, mainly at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

As of Thursday afternoon a total of 13 students, six from UKZN and seven from Unisa, had been arrested for public violence.

On Wednesday, the security control centre at UKZN’s Westville campus was petrol-bombed and rubbish bins set alight at Howard College.

“These abominable incidents are a setback to the interventions that have been made by the university to address some of the challenges faced by students,” said the party in a statement on Thursday.