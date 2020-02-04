Student union, Nzimande condemn 'acts of barbarism' after buildings torched at University of KZN

The South African Union of Students has voiced its concern with what it described as "third forces" who seek to undermine genuine student issues.

This comes after the torching of an exam centre and HIV support centre at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

National spokesperson for the student body (Saus), Thabo Shingange, said the union is calling for an investigation and for those responsible to be held accountable.

“We are concerned with what seems to be growing acts of irrationality and barbarism from individuals who masquerade as student activists championing student issues.

"The right for students to protest over institutional matters at UKZN should not be misunderstood as the right to act outside of the confines of law. We urge the student body at UKZN and at large not to be misled into acts of criminality from individuals who care not about their future,” Shingange said.

He said the union reiterates that there is nothing revolutionary about burning down the very same infrastructure that they are fighting to access.