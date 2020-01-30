Criminal acts of violence and vandalism on campuses condemned by varsity, Nzimande and student union

Security has been beefed up at the University of Fort Hare in East London due to increasing violent incidents as a result of the university shutdown.

University spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said the management is deeply perturbed by the incidents of violence and vandalism both on the Alice and East London campuses ever since the launch of the call by the South African Union of Students (Saus) to shut down campuses across the country.

“Since Tuesday there have been incidents of verbal and physical intimidation of other students, staff and their families as well as damage to staff assets and university buildings. Cars belongings to public members were pelted with stones,” Mapukata said.

She said the disruptions have severely hampered the registration of new and returning students and are interfering with the start of the academic programme for 2020.

“Lectures are meant to commence on February 3 on all campuses but this will not be possible if the disruptions of registrations does not cease,” Mapukata said.