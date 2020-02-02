Universities shutdown called off after minister and student body reach agreement

The plan for a national shutdown of public universities has been called off.

The South African Student Union which began with action last week has agreed to suspend their disruptions of higher education institutions following a meeting with Minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande welcomed the move on Sunday.

This is after Nzimande agreed with the student union that all the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students with debt can register provided they sign the acknowledgement of debt form and they meet the academic requirements for continued funding.