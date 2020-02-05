University of Johannesburg owed over R1,5m by Department of military veterans

The University of Johannesburg says it is owed more than R1,5m in outstanding tuition fees by the department of military veterans.

The university said it has now received a final approved list of students who are funded by the department, but that 21 of the students were not on the list.

On Monday, Sowetan reported that at least four dependants of military veterans had been financially blocked from registering at university because of unpaid fees.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the institution is owed approximately R1,512,000 by the department.

"This is the amount that shows in our system that the department still owes the institution.

"At the moment UJ has received a preliminary list of funded students from the department and those students have been allowed to register," he said.