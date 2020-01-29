DA caught between a rock and hard place in Tshwane

The DA is facing a big predicament as it looks into how to discipline Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa for allegedly breaching the party's constitution.

Mokgalapa, the Tshwane mayor who is currently on special leave, will soon be facing the party's disciplinary hearing over remarks he allegedly made in a leaked recording of a conversation with ex-councillor Sheila Senkubuge.

In the 30-minute long audio, which was leaked in November, Mokgalapa is, among others, heard making disparaging comments about his DA colleagues, including his predecessor Solly Msimanga and speaker Katlego Mathebe whom he refers to as a "witch".

The pair, who were allegedly involved in an affair, also discussed plans to fire government officials and taking a BMW X5 belonging to another official for their own personal use.

The party's federal executive met at the weekend and the Mokgalapa matter was among those on the agenda.

There are those in the DA pushing for a strong statement to be made with Mokgalapa shown the door, while there are those who seek to push for a political solution taking into consideration the current unsavoury climate for the party in the capital.