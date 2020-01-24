Maile told to lift suspension of DA duo or face the music

The suspension of Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe could lead to a takeover of the city by the ANC.

Yesterday, MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile suspended two DA councillors, Mathebe and former Johannesburg speaker Vasco da Gama, for six and three months respectively without pay.

The ANC has seen this as an opportunity to relaunch motions of no confidence in Mathebe and Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa that had failed several times.

Maile cited collapse of council meetings under Mathebe's watch where motions of no confidence in Mokgalapa and herself didn't materialise.

Mathebe's suspension will see the acting city manager, Makgorometje Makgata, preside over the next council meeting where the ANC plans to bring motions of no confidence.

Tshwane ANC chairperson, Dr Kgosi Maepa, said they welcomed the intervention by Maile and would be intensifying their plan to remove the DA from power. "We are going ahead with the motions of no confidence," Maepa