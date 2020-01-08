ANC and EFF in Tshwane to go ahead with meeting to remove DA from power

The ANC and the EFF in Tshwane are preparing for a special council meeting to remove the DA from governing the capital city on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after speaker Katlego Mathebe cancelled the meeting which was scheduled for 10am, citing the possible "forging" of signatures.

This comes after both the ANC and EFF sent Mathebe petitions on Friday tabling motions of no confidence against her, the mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the deputy speaker and the chair of chairs of council.

ANC chair in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa said they sent a new petition with signatures to Mathebe on Wednesday, requesting that a meeting take place at 5pm in the afternoon.

"The office of the acting city manager and the CoGTA MEC's representative are on stand by to proceed with the meeting at 5pm as outlined in section 36 (3) of the Municipal Structures Act. In the absence of the speaker of council, the city manager must preslde over the council meeting," Maepa told a press briefing.