ANC and EFF in Tshwane to go ahead with meeting to remove DA from power
The ANC and the EFF in Tshwane are preparing for a special council meeting to remove the DA from governing the capital city on Wednesday afternoon.
This comes after speaker Katlego Mathebe cancelled the meeting which was scheduled for 10am, citing the possible "forging" of signatures.
This comes after both the ANC and EFF sent Mathebe petitions on Friday tabling motions of no confidence against her, the mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the deputy speaker and the chair of chairs of council.
ANC chair in Tshwane Dr Kgosi Maepa said they sent a new petition with signatures to Mathebe on Wednesday, requesting that a meeting take place at 5pm in the afternoon.
"The office of the acting city manager and the CoGTA MEC's representative are on stand by to proceed with the meeting at 5pm as outlined in section 36 (3) of the Municipal Structures Act. In the absence of the speaker of council, the city manager must preslde over the council meeting," Maepa told a press briefing.
#EFF caucus leader in Tshwane, Moafrika Mabogaone on their decision to oust the mayor of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa and Speaker Katlego Mathebe at a meeting excpets to take place at 5pm on Wednesday. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/Mx0HAOMs8T— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) January 8, 2020
The EFF, which has also submitted its petition, is singing from the same hymn book as the ANC.
EFF caucus leader in Tshwane Moafrika Mabogaone said "Mathebe must not think she's the final arbiter" in the city.
#ANC Tshwane chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa accusing the DA of lying about the alleged "forged signatures" and "delaying the pain" of losing the City of Tshwane. @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/gNWlPxd32A— Isaac Mahlangu (@IsaacPat) January 8, 2020
"The signature matter is a hullabaloo because all ANC and EFF councillors are here as warm bodies... we will remove the speaker and the mayor today," Mabogaone said.
"We do expect that they will run to court; we don't care because we are the majority of council, elected by our people. We will repeat this again."
If the motions succeed, this will be the second Metro the DA loses in as many months after being ousted in Johannesburg.
