Stevens Mokgalapa has the last laugh over sex saga

The DA investigation has found "no conclusive proof" that Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge had sex in the office.

However, the internal investigation has found that Mokgalapa may have breached the party's constitution for casually discussing with Senkubuge plans to fire government officials, referring to the speaker of the metropolitan municipality as a "witch" and taking a BMW X5 belonging to an official for own use.

Sowetan understands the party's federal legal commission found that it was indeed Mokgalapa and Senkubuge in the clip and the discussions they had could be in violation of the constitution. This outcome was revealed during the party's federal executive (fedex) meeting at the weekend.

The legal commission told fedex that it could not come to a "conclusive determination about whether or not there was sexual intercourse" during the meeting between Mokgalapa and Senkubuge.