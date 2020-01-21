ANC is abusive to former Transkei
Last year the ANC was beside itself and smelling blood when Stevens Mokgalapa and Mongameli Bobani were removed as mayors of Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay respectively.
Some of us thought that was the beginning of accountable ANC. It was until I found myself in Butterworth in Eastern Cape. There's no water there.
Even after it was placed under Mnquma municipality last year by the province, Butterworth still has no water. Access to water is a right recognised by the United Nations.
Dignity of people of Mnquma is being violated. Even more troubling are rumours that some people in the municipality are benefiting financially from the crisis by selling water to residents. I'm sure if Mnquma municipality was under opposition, the ANC would be calling itself "champion of the poor" and push to oust the opposition party.
ANC is abusing residents of former Transkei. Come election time, ANC will tell all and sundry that Eastern Cape is the home of legends, particularly former Transkei, the home of Nelson Mandela, Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Oliver Tambo.
I wish the ANC would deal with its incompetent comrades the way it does with opposition. We're only asking for consistency.
Richardson Mzaidume, Pimville
