ANC is abusive to former Transkei

Last year the ANC was beside itself and smelling blood when Stevens Mokgalapa and Mongameli Bobani were removed as mayors of Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay respectively.

Some of us thought that was the beginning of accountable ANC. It was until I found myself in Butterworth in Eastern Cape. There's no water there.

Even after it was placed under Mnquma municipality last year by the province, Butterworth still has no water. Access to water is a right recognised by the United Nations.